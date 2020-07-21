21.2 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Sierra Leone Travel Website Is Now Available, Prepayment For COVID-19 Test…..

By Sierra Network
As promised by the Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority and The Sierra Leone Airport Authority, the travel website that would enable you to travel to Sierra Leone after the re-opening of The Freetown International Airpot(FNA) on the 22nd July 2020 is now available – www.travel.gov.sl

Travellers will have to successfully complete these process before receiving an email which will confirm you’re all set for travelling in or out of Sierra Leone.

Above are Guidelines to fill out on the website among which is a prepayment COVID-19 test to be conducted in Sierra Leone upon arrival or departure.

Sierra Network hosted the Director General Of The Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority, listen to the podcast below for all information needed before taking that trip to or from Sierra Leone

