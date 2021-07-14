21.4 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Sierra Leone To Be Added “UK Red List Countries” On July 19th 2021

By Sierra Network
Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/red-amber-and-green-list-rules-for-entering-england

The UK’s Department for Transport has said that any travel exemptions that currently exist – such as for business trips – do not apply to these ‘red list’ countries. In other words: no travel is allowed whatsoever, for any reason.

With worrying new strains of the virus continuing to circulate around the world, the ‘red list’ of banned nationalities is only likely to grow over the coming weeks. So watch this space – and keep dreaming of a time when we’ll be able to get out and explore the world again.

Here’s everything you need to know about vaccine passports and travel from the UK to Europe after Brexit.

