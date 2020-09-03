20.8 C
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone takes action for more intentional and innovative civic education

By Sierra Network
As the converging crises of racial injustice, public health, climate, migration, and income inequity have all made evident, the world needs citizens who have an unrelenting commitment to civic engagement, empathy and justice. Civic education is a major way that governments can foster the values and capabilities necessary for people to be informed and engaged global citizens.

A new report highlights how students must be taught to apply core values in different contexts and not to simply recognize them."

Less than 1 year ago, H.E President Bio led a delegation to Yale University (thank you Eddie Mandhry). During that engagement, President Bio gave a lecture to and engaged with students and faculty and met with Yale President Peter Salovey. We established a pipeline of initiatives.

One output of that engagement is the recently completed Civic Education Framework which is published on the MBSSE website. That framework was developed by students who engaged with President Bio’s vision in New Haven under the leadership and guidance of MBSSE and NaCCED.

The students were working with us through a formal engagement with Prof Clare Lockhart from the Yale Jackson Institute (after a follow-up introduction from my college friend Gracia Angulo Duncan, thank you!).

It’s a National Development Plan and a New Direction Manifesto Commitment to reintroduce Civic Education back into schools. We decided that if we are going to do this, then we must use innovative approaches, new thinking and global leadership. The ideas that the team worked on is now front page on the Global Partnership for Education Blog as a means that other countries can learn from.

#PaopaSaloneMusBetteh
#AcceleratedDelivery
National Council for Civic Education and Development

