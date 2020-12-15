21.7 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Sierra Leone Selected For A $400Million Compact Grant By The MCC

By Sierra Network
I have been notified this evening that #SierraLeone is Compact eligible. We will continue building on our gains in control of corruption, democratic rights, and economic freedoms. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with the American Government and People.

Our collective EFFORT and RESOLVE against corruption and many other GREAT STRIDES have paid off big. We have today been SELECTED for a $400Million Compact grant by the MCC. Congratulation to the President and People of Sierra Leone.

When we believe and act, we become limitless!

