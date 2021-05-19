Sierra Leone, Russia sign Visa-free MOU

During his one-day state visit to Moscow, Russian Federation, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation Prof. David J. Francis together with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a visa-free movement of holders of both Diplomatic and Service passports between the two countries.

Signing on behalf of the Government of Sierra Leone Professor Francis appealed to Ambassador Lavrov to consider reopening their embassy in Sierra Leone as it will further strengthen their bilateral relations, adding that a lot of business people would love to visit Russia for business purposes.

“Your citizens and investors and tourist will enjoy our tourist destinations across the country”, he ended.