22.4 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, May 20, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Sierra Leone, Russia sign Visa-free MOU

By Sierra Network
632
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Chinese Ambassador Commends Chief Justice, Assures Full Support

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, CJ Chambers, Main Law Courts Building, Freetown, 20th May 2021: The Chinese...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone pays courtesy call on ACC Commissioner and commends the Commission for its impressive work.

ACC NEWS STORY Wednesday 19th May, 2021 Chinese Ambassador to Sierra...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone, Russia sign Visa-free MOU

During his one-day state visit to Moscow, Russian Federation, Sierra Leone's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

During his one-day state visit to Moscow, Russian Federation, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation Prof. David J. Francis together with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a visa-free movement of holders of both Diplomatic and Service passports between the two countries.

Signing on behalf of the Government of Sierra Leone Professor Francis appealed to Ambassador Lavrov to consider reopening their embassy in Sierra Leone as it will further strengthen their bilateral relations, adding that a lot of business people would love to visit Russia for business purposes.

“Your citizens and investors and tourist will enjoy our tourist destinations across the country”, he ended.

Previous articleDuring State Opening of Parliament… President Bio Outlines Achievements & Future Plans
Next articleChinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone pays courtesy call on ACC Commissioner and commends the Commission for its impressive work.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Chinese Ambassador Commends Chief Justice, Assures Full Support

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, CJ Chambers, Main Law Courts Building, Freetown, 20th May 2021: The Chinese...
Read more
Blog

Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone pays courtesy call on ACC Commissioner and commends the Commission for its impressive work.

Sierra Network - 0
ACC NEWS STORY Wednesday 19th May, 2021 Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone pays courtesy call on...
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone, Russia sign Visa-free MOU

Sierra Network - 0
During his one-day state visit to Moscow, Russian Federation, Sierra Leone's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation Prof. David J. Francis...
Read more
Blog

During State Opening of Parliament… President Bio Outlines Achievements & Future Plans

Sierra Network - 0
By Amin Kef-Ranger On the 18th May 2021 His Excellency, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Brigadier Retired...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Bids Farewell to Outgoing World Bank Country Manager, Welcomes the Incoming

Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Wednesday 19 May 2021 – The outgoing World Bank Country Manager, Gayle Martin, has called on His Excellency President...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Chinese Ambassador Commends Chief Justice, Assures Full Support

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, CJ Chambers, Main Law Courts Building, Freetown, 20th May 2021: The Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone Ambassador...
Read more

Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone pays courtesy call on ACC Commissioner and commends the Commission for its impressive work.

Blog Sierra Network - 0
ACC NEWS STORY Wednesday 19th May, 2021 Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone pays courtesy call on...
Read more

During State Opening of Parliament… President Bio Outlines Achievements & Future Plans

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Amin Kef-Ranger On the 18th May 2021 His Excellency, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Brigadier Retired...
Read more

STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT DR. JULIUS MAADA BIO G.C.R.S.L

Blog Sierra Network - 0
https://www.youtube.com/embed/Zxg0F1sBCX8 President of The Republic and Commander-In-Chief of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces On the...
Read more

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Chinese Ambassador Commends Chief Justice, Assures Full Support

Sierra Network - 0