Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority Presents Biometric Driver’s License to President Julius Maada Bio

State House, Freetown, Wednesday 20 October 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received his new biometric driver’s license from the Executive Director of Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority, SLRSA, Ibrahim Sannoh, as part of the symbolic launch of their newest product, now available to the public.

Sannoh recalled that the process for the country’s first-ever biometric driver’s license started some nine months ago, as part of the many efforts in recent years, to restructure the entire biometric system and rebrand the authority.

He added that the new driver’s license had 9 features, including a smart chip, which can be accessed via QR Code, security features, all currencies features those other nations had and it is considered the next generational license.

“Most important of its features is the fact that the license is synced with the national identification number of the holder who is registered with the National Civil Registration Authority, adding more authenticity to the process of acquisition,” he said.

In his brief statement to the visiting SLRSA team, His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio expressed delight at the innovative efforts of the team and praised its leadership for ensuring that the licensing system was being upgraded to meet international standards.

“This is development. For the most part in Sierra Leone when we talk about development, we are only talking about that which we can touch. But this is one quantum leap towards safety and sanity on our roads.

“We had a faulty system, with people who will create mayhem on the road…without the requisite documentation. But I believe that with this now we will be able to control all that,” he said.

For More Enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

[email protected]