Sierra Leone
Friday, July 24, 2020
NewsPress Release
Updated:

Sierra Leone Repeals Part 5 Of The Public Order Act Of 1965

By Sierra Network
News

Sierra Leone Repeals Part 5 Of The Public Order Act Of 1965

Blog

After Various Botched Attempts… Parliament Repeals Part V of Public Order Act

By Ranger According to the Minister of Information and Communications,...
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 21 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 4 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update23rd July 202021 new cases1752 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Previous articleAfter Various Botched Attempts… Parliament Repeals Part V of Public Order Act
Blog

After Various Botched Attempts… Parliament Repeals Part V of Public Order Act

Sierra Network
By Ranger According to the Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swaray, it is...
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 21 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 4 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network
COVID-19 Update23rd July 202021 new cases1752 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Blog

State Case Against Dr. Sylvia Blyden Thrown Out Of The High Court By Hon. Mr Ivan Sesay JA

Sierra Network
Shortly after my brilliant and erudite lawyer, Charles Francis Margai Esq., successfully argued the Law in my favour and the judge, the...
Blog

The 51 young men and women arrested in Makeni and currently detained at CID are being denied access to

Sierra Network
The 51 young men and women arrested in Makeni and currently detained at CID are being denied access to and the right...
