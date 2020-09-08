22.1 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update
7th September 2020
1 Cases
2055 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

Big Idea of the Week – Week 11 I Look Out For & Speak Up Against Violence

