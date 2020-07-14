21.1 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 15 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update
14th July 2020
9 new confirmed cases
1651 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

