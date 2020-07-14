NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: July 14, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 15 New Recoveries From Coronavirus By Sierra Network July 14, 2020 158 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read Current AffairsSierra Network - July 14, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 15 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update14th July 20209 new confirmed cases1651 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check...Read more BlogSierra Network - July 14, 20200Dr Sylvia Blyden Case Adjourned As No Lawyer Appeared For The State Good Evening from my verandah overlooking Atlantic Ocean estuary at Cockle Bay. I am just returning from...Read more BlogSierra Network - July 13, 20200FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre (AFTC) Community Care Centre (CCC) Today, FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net COVID-19 Update14th July 20209 new confirmed cases1651 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Tagscoronavirus in sierra leonecovid-19 in sierra leoneCOVID-19 Responsecovid-19 restrictionssierra leone covid-19 daily newssierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleDr Sylvia Blyden Case Adjourned As No Lawyer Appeared For The State - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News Current AffairsSierra Network - July 14, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 15 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update14th July 20209 new confirmed cases1651 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check...Read more Blog Dr Sylvia Blyden Case Adjourned As No Lawyer Appeared For The State Sierra Network - July 14, 2020 0 Good Evening from my verandah overlooking Atlantic Ocean estuary at Cockle Bay. I am just returning from hospital where I went for... Read more Blog FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre (AFTC) Community Care Centre (CCC) Sierra Network - July 13, 2020 0 Today, FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre (AFTC) Community Care Centre (CCC)... Read more News Sierra Leone’s National Electoral Commission Presents 2019 Annual Report to President Bio Sierra Network - July 13, 2020 0 State House, Freetown, Monday 13 July 2020 – The National Electoral Commission, NEC, has today presented its 2019 Annual Report to His... Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Sierra Network - July 13, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update13th July 20207 new confirmed cases1642 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - July 13, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update13th July 20207 new confirmed cases1642 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 17 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 13 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - July 12, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update12th July 202017 new confirmed cases1635 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 8 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - July 11, 2020 0 Read more NaCOVERC Guidelines For The Resumption Of Congregational Worship Current Affairs Sierra Network - July 11, 2020 0 https://youtu.be/TP_i3GEyOhM Read more - Advertisement -