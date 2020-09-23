20.2 C
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 13 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
COVID-19 Update
23rd September 2020
9 Cases
2183 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

Previous articleYour Erection is not your Direction! – First Lady Fatima Bio
Next articleINTERNET DOWN As Cargo Vehicle Crashed On SierraTel’s Fiber Optic Installation At Congo Cross Bridge
