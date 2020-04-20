NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: April 20, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 8 New Cases, 6 Recovered Cases, Total 37 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Still With The Virus By Sierra Network April 20, 2020 518 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - April 20, 20200President Bio To Go Into 14-Days Self-Isolation Sierra Leone’s president, Julius Maada Bio is to go into a 14-day self-isolation as a precaution after...Read more NewsSierra Network - April 20, 20200President Bio To Address The Nation Postponed Till Further Notice President Of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio was supposed to address the nation on Monday...Read more Current AffairsSierra Network - April 20, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 8 New Cases, 6 Recovered Cases, Total 37 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Still With The Virus COVID-19 Update20th April 202011:00 am8 new cases43 cumulative confirmed cases Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net COVID-19 Update20th April 202011:00 am8 new cases43 cumulative confirmed cases Tagscoronaviruscoronavirus in sierra leonecoronavirus preparednesscovid-19 in sierra leonesierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleSierra Leone High Commission UK Press StatementNext articlePresident Bio To Address The Nation Postponed Till Further Notice - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News BlogSierra Network - April 20, 20200President Bio To Go Into 14-Days Self-Isolation Sierra Leone’s president, Julius Maada Bio is to go into a 14-day self-isolation as a precaution after...Read more News President Bio To Address The Nation Postponed Till Further Notice Sierra Network - April 20, 2020 0 President Of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio was supposed to address the nation on Monday 20th April 2020 at 2pm,... Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 8 New Cases, 6 Recovered Cases, Total 37 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Still With The Virus Sierra Network - April 20, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update20th April 202011:00 am8 new cases43 cumulative confirmed cases Read more News Sierra Leone High Commission UK Press Statement Sierra Network - April 19, 2020 0 Read more Blog Could There Be An Undetected Community Transmission Of COVID-19 In Sierra Leone With The Latest Confirmed Case In Yele Tonkolili? Sierra Network - April 19, 2020 0 Latest patient who fell ill in Yele,Tonkolili after 1week travel from Freetown> Rutile Area> Bo> Kailahun had NO CONTACT with anyone whom... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This President Bio To Go Into 14-Days Self-Isolation Blog Sierra Network - April 20, 2020 0 Sierra Leone’s president, Julius Maada Bio is to go into a 14-day self-isolation as a precaution after one of his bodyguards tested... Read more Could There Be An Undetected Community Transmission Of COVID-19 In Sierra Leone With The Latest Confirmed Case In Yele Tonkolili? Blog Sierra Network - April 19, 2020 0 Latest patient who fell ill in Yele,Tonkolili after 1week travel from Freetown> Rutile Area> Bo> Kailahun had NO CONTACT with anyone whom... Read more Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Case, 6 Recovered Cases, Total 29 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 19, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update19th April 20206 recovered Read more 6 Patients Recovered From COVID-19 In Sierra Leone Blog Sierra Network - April 19, 2020 0 #SierraLeone has just released its first Covid19 patients who’ve recovered. Six of them including the first two to have been admitted. The index... Read more - Advertisement -