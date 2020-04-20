23.1 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, April 20, 2020
type here...
NewsCurrent Affairs
Updated:

Sierra Leone Registered 8 New Cases, 6 Recovered Cases, Total 37 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Still With The Virus

By Sierra Network
518
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

President Bio To Go Into 14-Days Self-Isolation

Sierra Leone’s president, Julius Maada Bio is to go into a 14-day self-isolation as a precaution after...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

President Bio To Address The Nation Postponed Till Further Notice

President Of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio was supposed to address the nation on Monday...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 8 New Cases, 6 Recovered Cases, Total 37 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Still With The Virus

COVID-19 Update20th April 202011:00 am8 new cases43 cumulative confirmed cases
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

COVID-19 Update
20th April 2020
11:00 am
8 new cases
43 cumulative confirmed cases

Previous articleSierra Leone High Commission UK Press Statement
Next articlePresident Bio To Address The Nation Postponed Till Further Notice
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

President Bio To Go Into 14-Days Self-Isolation

Sierra Leone’s president, Julius Maada Bio is to go into a 14-day self-isolation as a precaution after...
Read more
News

President Bio To Address The Nation Postponed Till Further Notice

Sierra Network - 0
President Of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio was supposed to address the nation on Monday 20th April 2020 at 2pm,...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 8 New Cases, 6 Recovered Cases, Total 37 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Still With The Virus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update20th April 202011:00 am8 new cases43 cumulative confirmed cases
Read more
News

Sierra Leone High Commission UK Press Statement

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Blog

Could There Be An Undetected Community Transmission Of COVID-19 In Sierra Leone With The Latest Confirmed Case In Yele Tonkolili?

Sierra Network - 0
Latest patient who fell ill in Yele,Tonkolili after 1week travel from Freetown> Rutile Area> Bo> Kailahun had NO CONTACT with anyone whom...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

President Bio To Go Into 14-Days Self-Isolation

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone’s president, Julius Maada Bio is to go into a 14-day self-isolation as a precaution after one of his bodyguards tested...
Read more

Could There Be An Undetected Community Transmission Of COVID-19 In Sierra Leone With The Latest Confirmed Case In Yele Tonkolili?

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Latest patient who fell ill in Yele,Tonkolili after 1week travel from Freetown> Rutile Area> Bo> Kailahun had NO CONTACT with anyone whom...
Read more

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Case, 6 Recovered Cases, Total 29 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update19th April 20206 recovered
Read more

6 Patients Recovered From COVID-19 In Sierra Leone

Blog Sierra Network - 0
#SierraLeone has just released its first Covid19 patients who’ve recovered. Six of them including the first two to have been admitted. The index...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Newspaper Theme by tagDiv | All rights reserved.