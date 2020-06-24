NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: June 24, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 12 New Recoveries From Coronavirus By Sierra Network June 24, 2020 163 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read Current AffairsSierra Network - June 24, 20200NACOVERC COVID-19 Enhanced Regulations – Worship In Churches And Mosques Remain BANNED… Read more UncategorizedSierra Network - June 24, 20200Thanks to all who advocated for my release from the Special Court female prisons – Dr Sylvia Blyden Smiling on top verandah of my Cockle Bay house as I took this photo few seconds ago....Read more BlogSierra Network - June 24, 20200USAID and DoD provide medicine to Sierra Leone’s first rural Community Care Center in response to COVID-19 In a joint effort, USAID and DoD provide medicine to Sierra Leone’s first rural Community Care Center...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net COVID-19 Update24th June 20207 new confirmed cases1354 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Tagscoronaviruscoronavirus in sierra leonecovid-19 in sierra leoneCOVID-19 Responsesierra leone covid-19 daily newssierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleA Retired Police Officer Allegedly Rape A 4yr Old Girl In Sierra LeoneNext articleUSAID and DoD provide medicine to Sierra Leone’s first rural Community Care Center in response to COVID-19 - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News Current AffairsSierra Network - June 24, 20200NACOVERC COVID-19 Enhanced Regulations – Worship In Churches And Mosques Remain BANNED… Read more Uncategorized Thanks to all who advocated for my release from the Special Court female prisons – Dr Sylvia Blyden Sierra Network - June 24, 2020 0 Smiling on top verandah of my Cockle Bay house as I took this photo few seconds ago. I am reflecting on Patriots,... Read more Blog USAID and DoD provide medicine to Sierra Leone’s first rural Community Care Center in response to COVID-19 Sierra Network - June 24, 2020 0 In a joint effort, USAID and DoD provide medicine to Sierra Leone’s first rural Community Care Center in response to COVID-19. The... Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 12 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Sierra Network - June 24, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update24th June 20207 new confirmed cases1354 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Blog A Retired Police Officer Allegedly Rape A 4yr Old Girl In Sierra Leone Sierra Network - June 24, 2020 0 I just spoke to a distraught mother. Her four-year-old daughter is a victim of rape. A retired policeman married and living with... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This NACOVERC COVID-19 Enhanced Regulations – Worship In Churches And Mosques Remain BANNED… Current Affairs Sierra Network - June 24, 2020 0 Read more Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 65 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - June 23, 2020 0 Read more Sierra Leone Registered 13 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - June 22, 2020 0 Sierra Leone Registered 13 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Read more Sierra Leone Registered 18 New Confirmed Cases, 2 New Death And 42 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - June 21, 2020 0 Sierra Leone Registered 18 New Confirmed Cases, 2 New Death And 42 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Read more - Advertisement -