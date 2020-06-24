21.2 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, June 25, 2020
type here...
NewsCurrent Affairs
Updated:

Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 12 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
163
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

COVID-19 Update
24th June 2020
7 new confirmed cases
1354 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

Previous articleA Retired Police Officer Allegedly Rape A 4yr Old Girl In Sierra Leone
Next articleUSAID and DoD provide medicine to Sierra Leone’s first rural Community Care Center in response to COVID-19
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Uncategorized

Thanks to all who advocated for my release from the Special Court female prisons – Dr Sylvia Blyden

Sierra Network - 0
Smiling on top verandah of my Cockle Bay house as I took this photo few seconds ago. I am reflecting on Patriots,...
Read more
Blog

USAID and DoD provide medicine to Sierra Leone’s first rural Community Care Center in response to COVID-19

Sierra Network - 0
In a joint effort, USAID and DoD provide medicine to Sierra Leone’s first rural Community Care Center in response to COVID-19. The...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 12 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update24th June 20207 new confirmed cases1354 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

A Retired Police Officer Allegedly Rape A 4yr Old Girl In Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0
I just spoke to a distraught mother. Her four-year-old daughter is a victim of rape. A retired policeman married and living with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

NACOVERC COVID-19 Enhanced Regulations – Worship In Churches And Mosques Remain...

Sierra Network - 0