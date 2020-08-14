21.7 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, August 14, 2020
Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
NewsSierra Network - 0

MTCA in Collaboration with MoF commence the disbursement of Safety Net Support to Tourism Establishments

Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs(MTCA) in Collaboration with Ministry of Finance(MoF) commence the disbursement of Safety...
NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Honours Late Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom

Bank Complex, Kingtom, Friday 14 August 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today joined...
BlogSierra Network - 0

Ports Management Engages Mining Companies At Sherbro River

A High powered delegation of cross section of the Management of the Sierra Leone Ports Authority (SLPA)...
COVID-19 Update
14th August 2020
7 cases
1947 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

COVID-19 Update
14th August 2020
7 cases
1947 cumulative confirmed
Sierra Leone Registered 3 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 13 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update13th August 20203 cases1940 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update12th August 20205 cases1937 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Sierra Leone Registered 15 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 31 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
Additional Guide On COVID-19 Test For Departing Passengers

Blog Sierra Network - 0
