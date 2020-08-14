NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: August 14, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus By Sierra Network August 14, 2020 68 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read NewsSierra Network - August 14, 20200MTCA in Collaboration with MoF commence the disbursement of Safety Net Support to Tourism Establishments Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs(MTCA) in Collaboration with Ministry of Finance(MoF) commence the disbursement of Safety...Read more NewsSierra Network - August 14, 20200Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Honours Late Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Bank Complex, Kingtom, Friday 14 August 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today joined...Read more BlogSierra Network - August 14, 20200Ports Management Engages Mining Companies At Sherbro River A High powered delegation of cross section of the Management of the Sierra Leone Ports Authority (SLPA)...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net COVID-19 Update14th August 20207 cases1947 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Tagscoronavirus in sierra leonecovid-19 in sierra leoneCOVID-19 Responsesierra leone covid-19 daily newssierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleDr. Sylvia Blyden Magistrate Court Case Adjourned As Nobody Appeared On Behalf Of The StateNext articlePorts Management Engages Mining Companies At Sherbro River - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News NewsSierra Network - August 14, 20200MTCA in Collaboration with MoF commence the disbursement of Safety Net Support to Tourism Establishments Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs(MTCA) in Collaboration with Ministry of Finance(MoF) commence the disbursement of Safety...Read more News Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Honours Late Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Sierra Network - August 14, 2020 0 Bank Complex, Kingtom, Friday 14 August 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today joined other mourners at the Bank... Read more Blog Ports Management Engages Mining Companies At Sherbro River Sierra Network - August 14, 2020 0 A High powered delegation of cross section of the Management of the Sierra Leone Ports Authority (SLPA) has concluded engagements with Sherbro... Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Sierra Network - August 14, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update14th August 20207 cases1947 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Blog Dr. Sylvia Blyden Magistrate Court Case Adjourned As Nobody Appeared On Behalf Of The State Sierra Network - August 14, 2020 0 Today's magistrate court sitting was again adjourned because, though my fantastic lawyer Charles Margai and myself were present, nobody appeared on behalf... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Sierra Leone Registered 3 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 13 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - August 14, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update13th August 20203 cases1940 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - August 12, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update12th August 20205 cases1937 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 15 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 31 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - August 11, 2020 0 Read more Additional Guide On COVID-19 Test For Departing Passengers Blog Sierra Network - August 10, 2020 0 Read more - Advertisement -