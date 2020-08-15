NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: August 15, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus By Sierra Network August 15, 2020 156 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read Current AffairsSierra Network - August 15, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update15th August 20207 cases1954 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more NewsSierra Network - August 14, 20200MTCA in Collaboration with MoF commence the disbursement of Safety Net Support to Tourism Establishments Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs(MTCA) in Collaboration with Ministry of Finance(MoF) commence the disbursement of Safety...Read more NewsSierra Network - August 14, 20200Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Honours Late Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Bank Complex, Kingtom, Friday 14 August 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today joined...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net COVID-19 Update15th August 20207 cases1954 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Tagscoronavirus in sierra leonecovid-19 in sierra leoneCOVID-19 Responsesierra leone covid-19 daily newssierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleMTCA in Collaboration with MoF commence the disbursement of Safety Net Support to Tourism Establishments - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News Current AffairsSierra Network - August 15, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update15th August 20207 cases1954 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more News MTCA in Collaboration with MoF commence the disbursement of Safety Net Support to Tourism Establishments Sierra Network - August 14, 2020 0 Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs(MTCA) in Collaboration with Ministry of Finance(MoF) commence the disbursement of Safety Net Support to Tourism Establishments Read more News Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Honours Late Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Sierra Network - August 14, 2020 0 Bank Complex, Kingtom, Friday 14 August 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today joined other mourners at the Bank... Read more Blog Ports Management Engages Mining Companies At Sherbro River Sierra Network - August 14, 2020 0 A High powered delegation of cross section of the Management of the Sierra Leone Ports Authority (SLPA) has concluded engagements with Sherbro... Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Sierra Network - August 14, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update14th August 20207 cases1947 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - August 14, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update14th August 20207 cases1947 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 3 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 13 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - August 14, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update13th August 20203 cases1940 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - August 12, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update12th August 20205 cases1937 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 15 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 31 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - August 11, 2020 0 Read more - Advertisement -