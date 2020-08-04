NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: August 4, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 22 New Recoveries From Coronavirus By Sierra Network August 4, 2020 124 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - August 4, 20200GOAL Handed Over One Vacuum Truck And Two Motorcycles To Freetown City Council Today, GOAL handed over one vacuum truck and two motorcycles to Freetown City Council as part the...Read more Current AffairsSierra Network - August 4, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 22 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update4th August 20207 cases1855 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more BlogSierra Network - August 4, 20200Five Days Training On How To Use The Electronic Case Based Disease Surveillance System The Ministry of Health and Sanitation through DHSE in collaboration with US - CDC has organized a...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net COVID-19 Update4th August 20207 cases1855 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Tagscoronavirus in sierra leonecovid-19 in sierra leoneCOVID-19 Responsesierra leone covid-19 daily newssierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleFive Days Training On How To Use The Electronic Case Based Disease Surveillance SystemNext articleGOAL Handed Over One Vacuum Truck And Two Motorcycles To Freetown City Council - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News BlogSierra Network - August 4, 20200GOAL Handed Over One Vacuum Truck And Two Motorcycles To Freetown City Council Today, GOAL handed over one vacuum truck and two motorcycles to Freetown City Council as part the...Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 22 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Sierra Network - August 4, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update4th August 20207 cases1855 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Blog Five Days Training On How To Use The Electronic Case Based Disease Surveillance System Sierra Network - August 4, 2020 0 The Ministry of Health and Sanitation through DHSE in collaboration with US - CDC has organized a five (5) days training for... Read more Blog Stakeholders In Kenema District Meets, Thanked Chief Minister for bringing Unity In The District Sierra Network - August 4, 2020 0 Albertson Conference room, Nongowa Chiefdom, Kenema, Eastern Sierra Leone, 1st August, 2020. Stakeholders in Kenema District have today met to discuss key... Read more News Cuban Medical Team to Sierra Leone Meet President Bio at State House Sierra Network - August 4, 2020 0 State House, Freetown, Tuesday 4 August 2020 -Sixteen Cuban Medical Doctors and Nurses, who are in Sierra Leone to help the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic, #COVID_19,... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - August 3, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update3rd August 20205 cases1848 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 8 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - August 2, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update2nd August 20208 cases1843 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 12 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 8 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - August 1, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update1st August 202012 cases1835 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - July 31, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update31st July 20205 cases1823 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more - Advertisement -