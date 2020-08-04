17.9 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 22 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
COVID-19 Update
4th August 2020
7 cases
1855 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

