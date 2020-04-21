NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: April 21, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Cases, 6 Recovered Cases, Total 44 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Still With The Virus By Sierra Network April 21, 2020 364 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read NewsSierra Network - April 21, 20200FCC turned sod on the construction of a nursery center for pre-school children at the Congo Water Market Today, FCC turned the sod on the construction of a nursery center for pre-school children at the...Read more NewsSierra Network - April 21, 20200Government Meets 105% of Healthcare Workers Demands The government of Sierra Leone through the ministry of finance after meeting with medical doctors in Sierra...Read more Current AffairsSierra Network - April 21, 20200Solomon Jamiru appointed as the new spokesperson for COVID-19 Solomon Jamiru, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister has been appointed as the new spokesperson for COVID-19 in Sierra...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net COVID-19 Update21st April 20207 new cases confirmed today 50 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement Tagscoronaviruscoronavirus in sierra leonecoronavirus preparednesssierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articlePresident Bio To Go Into 14-Days Self-IsolationNext articleCapitol Foods On The Spotlight – Hand Sanitizer In A Water Bottle On The Market - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News NewsSierra Network - April 21, 20200FCC turned sod on the construction of a nursery center for pre-school children at the Congo Water Market Today, FCC turned the sod on the construction of a nursery center for pre-school children at the...Read more News Government Meets 105% of Healthcare Workers Demands Sierra Network - April 21, 2020 0 The government of Sierra Leone through the ministry of finance after meeting with medical doctors in Sierra Leone is set to provide... Read more Current Affairs Solomon Jamiru appointed as the new spokesperson for COVID-19 Sierra Network - April 21, 2020 0 Solomon Jamiru, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister has been appointed as the new spokesperson for COVID-19 in Sierra Leone Read more Blog Capitol Foods On The Spotlight – Hand Sanitizer In A Water Bottle On The Market Sierra Network - April 21, 2020 0 Sierra Leoneans applaud Capitol Foods for the innovation of having locally made hand sanitizers ready at this time of COVID-19, however the... Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Cases, 6 Recovered Cases, Total 44 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Still With The Virus Sierra Network - April 21, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update21st April 20207 new cases confirmed today 50 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Solomon Jamiru appointed as the new spokesperson for COVID-19 Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 21, 2020 0 Solomon Jamiru, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister has been appointed as the new spokesperson for COVID-19 in Sierra Leone Read more President Bio To Go Into 14-Days Self-Isolation Blog Sierra Network - April 20, 2020 0 Sierra Leone’s president, Julius Maada Bio is to go into a 14-day self-isolation as a precaution after one of his bodyguards tested... Read more Sierra Leone Registered 8 New Cases, 6 Recovered Cases, Total 37 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Still With The Virus Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 20, 2020 0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUI2k8v6raE COVID-19 Update20th April 202011:00 am8 new cases43 cumulative confirmed cases Read more Could There Be An Undetected Community Transmission Of COVID-19 In Sierra Leone With The Latest Confirmed Case In Yele Tonkolili? Blog Sierra Network - April 19, 2020 0 Latest patient who fell ill in Yele,Tonkolili after 1week travel from Freetown> Rutile Area> Bo> Kailahun had NO CONTACT with anyone whom... Read more - Advertisement -