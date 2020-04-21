31 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Cases, 6 Recovered Cases, Total 44 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Still With The Virus

By Sierra Network
364
0

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

COVID-19 Update
21st April 2020
7 new cases confirmed today 50 confirmed to date
For more details please check the MIC daily press statement

Previous articlePresident Bio To Go Into 14-Days Self-Isolation
Next articleCapitol Foods On The Spotlight – Hand Sanitizer In A Water Bottle On The Market
