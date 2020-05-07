23.2 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, May 7, 2020
Updated:

Sierra Leone Registered 6 New Confirmed Cases And 2 New Death From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
Sierra Leone Registered 6 New Confirmed Cases And 2 New Death From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update
7th May 2020
6 new confirmed cases
231 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 am. For more details please check the EOC daily press statement.

