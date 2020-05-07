NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: May 7, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 6 New Confirmed Cases And 2 New Death From Coronavirus By Sierra Network May 7, 2020 379 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read NewsSierra Network - May 7, 20200David Panda Noah Appointed Minister Of Internal Affairs Subject To Parliament Approval Read more NewsSierra Network - May 7, 20200President Bio To Meet With The Diplomatic Corps About The Current Security Situation In Sierra Leone Read more NewsSierra Network - May 7, 20200ECOWAS Commission And WAHO Refute Alleged Endorsement Of Madagascar CVO Medication ECOWAS Commission And WAHO Refute Alleged Endorsement Of Madagascar CVO Medication Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net Sierra Leone Registered 6 New Confirmed Cases And 2 New Death From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update7th May 20206 new confirmed cases231 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 am. For more details please check the EOC daily press statement. Tagscoronavirus in sierra leonecovid-19 in sierra leonesierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleIn the early part of this morning SLP 310 was involved in an accident due to brake failureNext articleECOWAS Commission And WAHO Refute Alleged Endorsement Of Madagascar CVO Medication - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News NewsSierra Network - May 7, 20200David Panda Noah Appointed Minister Of Internal Affairs Subject To Parliament Approval Read more News President Bio To Meet With The Diplomatic Corps About The Current Security Situation In Sierra Leone Sierra Network - May 7, 2020 0 Read more News ECOWAS Commission And WAHO Refute Alleged Endorsement Of Madagascar CVO Medication Sierra Network - May 7, 2020 0 ECOWAS Commission And WAHO Refute Alleged Endorsement Of Madagascar CVO Medication Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 6 New Confirmed Cases And 2 New Death From Coronavirus Sierra Network - May 7, 2020 0 Sierra Leone Registered 6 New Confirmed Cases And 2 New Death From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update7th May 20206 new... Read more Blog In the early part of this morning SLP 310 was involved in an accident due to brake failure Sierra Network - May 6, 2020 0 Sitrep: Police HospitalDate: 6/05/2020 In the early part of this morning SLP 310 was involved in an accident. The... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Sierra Leone Registered 26 New Confirmed Cases, 3 New Death And 11 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - May 6, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update6th May 202026 new confirmed cases225 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 am. For more details please check the EOC daily press... Read more Attacks On Ambulances And Healthcare Workers Current Affairs Sierra Network - May 5, 2020 0 URGENT PRESS RELEASE FROM THE OFFICE OF THE COVID-19 SPOKESPERSON Read more Sierra Leone Registered 21 New Confirmed Cases, 2 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - May 5, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update5th May 202021 new confirmed cases199 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check the EOC daily press statement Read more Healthcare professionals deserve our love!! Current Affairs Sierra Network - May 4, 2020 0 Healthcare professionals deserve our love!! COVID-19 is a global pandemic; and declared a public health emergency in Sierra Leone... Read more - Advertisement -