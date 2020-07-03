21.5 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, July 4, 2020
Sierra Leone Registered 6 New Confirmed Cases, 2 New Death And 35 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
Sierra Leone Registered 6 New Confirmed Cases, 2 New Death And 35 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update
3rd July 2020
6 new confirmed cases
1524 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

