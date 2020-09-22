NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: September 22, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 6 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus By Sierra Network September 22, 2020 138 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - September 22, 20200Flawed Afrobarometer Report by the Institute for Governance Reform – The Office Of The Chief Minister OFFICE OF THE CHIEF MINISTER - S/LEONE. Flawed Afrobarometer Report by the Institute...Read more BlogSierra Network - September 22, 20200SALWACO Managing Director Joseph Munda Sandi FIRED Read more BlogSierra Network - September 22, 20200Investigation of Suspected African Swine Fever in Rogeberay Village, Masimera Chiefdom, Port Loko District Investigation of Suspected African Swine Fever in Rogeberay Village, Masimera Chiefdom, PortLoko District._____________ Following...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net COVID-19 Update22nd September 20206 Cases2174 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Tagscovid-19 in sierra leonesierra leone covid-19 daily newssierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articlePolice has rescheduled the Invitation with my Lawyers – Dr. Sylvia BlydenNext articleInvestigation of Suspected African Swine Fever in Rogeberay Village, Masimera Chiefdom, Port Loko District - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News BlogSierra Network - September 22, 20200Flawed Afrobarometer Report by the Institute for Governance Reform – The Office Of The Chief Minister OFFICE OF THE CHIEF MINISTER - S/LEONE. Flawed Afrobarometer Report by the Institute...Read more Blog SALWACO Managing Director Joseph Munda Sandi FIRED Sierra Network - September 22, 2020 0 Read more Blog Investigation of Suspected African Swine Fever in Rogeberay Village, Masimera Chiefdom, Port Loko District Sierra Network - September 22, 2020 0 Investigation of Suspected African Swine Fever in Rogeberay Village, Masimera Chiefdom, PortLoko District._____________ Following reports of suspected ASF in... Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 6 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Sierra Network - September 22, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update22nd September 20206 Cases2174 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Blog Police has rescheduled the Invitation with my Lawyers – Dr. Sylvia Blyden Sierra Network - September 22, 2020 0 Good morning Fellow Sierra Leoneans, I will not be going to the CID again today. The... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - September 21, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update21st September 20200 Cases2168 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - September 20, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update20th September 20209 Cases2168 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 6 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 1 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - September 19, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update19th September 20206 Cases2159 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more NaCOVERC Spokesman Solomon Jamiru TESTED POSITIVE For COVID-19 Current Affairs Sierra Network - September 19, 2020 0 COVID-19 Response Spokesman who is also Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Solomon Jamiru has confirmed that he has tested... Read more - Advertisement -