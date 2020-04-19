24 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, April 19, 2020
Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, Total 35 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

By Sierra Network
COVID-19 Update
19th April 2020
5 new cases confirmed today
35 confirmed to date
For more details please check the MIC daily press statement

