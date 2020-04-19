NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: April 19, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, Total 35 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases By Sierra Network April 19, 2020 623 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read NewsSierra Network - April 19, 20200Sierra Leone High Commission UK Press Statement Read more BlogSierra Network - April 19, 20200Could There Be An Undetected Community Transmission Of COVID-19 In Sierra Leone With The Latest Confirmed Case In Yele Tonkolili? Latest patient who fell ill in Yele,Tonkolili after 1week travel from Freetown> Rutile Area> Bo> Kailahun had...Read more Current AffairsSierra Network - April 19, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Case, 6 Recovered Cases, Total 29 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Update19th April 20206 recovered Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net COVID-19 Update19th April 20205 new cases confirmed today35 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement Tagscoronaviruscoronavirus in sierra leonecoronavirus preparednesscovid-19sierra leonesierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleIs Sierra Leone Losing The Fight Against Coronavirus? As 112 Nurses Quarantined Together With Very Poor ConditionNext article6 Patients Recovered From COVID-19 In Sierra Leone - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News NewsSierra Network - April 19, 20200Sierra Leone High Commission UK Press Statement Read more Blog Could There Be An Undetected Community Transmission Of COVID-19 In Sierra Leone With The Latest Confirmed Case In Yele Tonkolili? Sierra Network - April 19, 2020 0 Latest patient who fell ill in Yele,Tonkolili after 1week travel from Freetown> Rutile Area> Bo> Kailahun had NO CONTACT with anyone whom... Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Case, 6 Recovered Cases, Total 29 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Sierra Network - April 19, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update19th April 20206 recovered Read more Blog 6 Patients Recovered From COVID-19 In Sierra Leone Sierra Network - April 19, 2020 0 #SierraLeone has just released its first Covid19 patients who’ve recovered. Six of them including the first two to have been admitted. The index... Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, Total 35 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Sierra Network - April 19, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update19th April 20205 new cases confirmed today35 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Could There Be An Undetected Community Transmission Of COVID-19 In Sierra Leone With The Latest Confirmed Case In Yele Tonkolili? Blog Sierra Network - April 19, 2020 0 Latest patient who fell ill in Yele,Tonkolili after 1week travel from Freetown> Rutile Area> Bo> Kailahun had NO CONTACT with anyone whom... Read more Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Case, 6 Recovered Cases, Total 29 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 19, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update19th April 20206 recovered Read more 6 Patients Recovered From COVID-19 In Sierra Leone Blog Sierra Network - April 19, 2020 0 #SierraLeone has just released its first Covid19 patients who’ve recovered. Six of them including the first two to have been admitted. The index... Read more Is Sierra Leone Losing The Fight Against Coronavirus? As 112 Nurses Quarantined Together With Very Poor Condition Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 19, 2020 0 The Secretary General of the Sierra Leone Nurses’ Association has expressed outrage at the treatment of some of their members who have... Read more - Advertisement -