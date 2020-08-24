22 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, August 24, 2020
Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 7 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 7 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update24th August 20205 cases1997 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
COVID-19 Update
24th August 2020
5 cases
1997 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

