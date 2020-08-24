NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: August 24, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 7 New Recoveries From Coronavirus By Sierra Network August 24, 2020 22 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - August 24, 20200Security Sector Warns Against Anything That Will Disrupt The Country’s Peace And Stability Read more Current AffairsSierra Network - August 24, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 7 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update24th August 20205 cases1997 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more BlogSierra Network - August 24, 20200SLPP Revised Constitution Endorses President Bio as Party Leader The ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) has finally got its revised Constitution which reflects its new...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net COVID-19 Update24th August 20205 cases1997 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement TagsCoro navirus in sierra leonecoronavirus in sierra leonecovid-19 in sierra leoneCOVID-19 Responsecovid-19 restrictionssierra leonesierra leone covid-19 daily newssierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleSLPP Revised Constitution Endorses President Bio as Party LeaderNext articleSecurity Sector Warns Against Anything That Will Disrupt The Country’s Peace And Stability - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News BlogSierra Network - August 24, 20200Security Sector Warns Against Anything That Will Disrupt The Country’s Peace And Stability Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 7 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Sierra Network - August 24, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update24th August 20205 cases1997 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Blog SLPP Revised Constitution Endorses President Bio as Party Leader Sierra Network - August 24, 2020 0 The ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) has finally got its revised Constitution which reflects its new party structure approved by the... Read more Blog Bank of Sierra Leone Warns the Public Against Illegal Foreign Exchange Sierra Network - August 24, 2020 0 By Ranger In a statement released by the Bank of Sierra Leone on the 21st August, 2020 it was... Read more Blog Principal Arrested for Exams Malpractice Sierra Network - August 24, 2020 0 Antony Sillah Tucker, Principal of the Royal Secondary School at Lumley was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on allegations of examination... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Sierra Leone Registered 12 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - August 23, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update23rd August 202012 cases1992 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 8 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - August 22, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update22nd August 20208 cases1980 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 3 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - August 21, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update21st August 20203 cases1972 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 8 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - August 20, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update20th August 20208 cases1969 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more - Advertisement -