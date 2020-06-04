NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: June 4, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus By Sierra Network June 4, 2020 122 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read NewsSierra Network - June 4, 20200Deputy Information and Communication Minister Launches UADF Board The Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Madam Mamadi Gobeh-Kamara today (4th June 2020) launched the Board...Read more BlogSierra Network - June 4, 20200Promotion Rocks In The Administrative Service Of The Sierra Leone Civil Service Read more BlogSierra Network - June 4, 20200US$143 Million For Sierra Leone To Address The COVID-19 Pandemic From IMF June 3, 2020 The COVID 19 pandemic is taking a heavy toll on Sierra...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update4th June 202013 new confirmed cases914 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement TagsCoro navirus in sierra leonecoronavirus in sierra leonecovid-19 in sierra leoneCOVID-19 Responsesierra leone covid-19 daily newssierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleUNDP Boosts COVID-19 Communication TeamNext articlePolice Council Approved Mrs. Elizabeth Augusta Turay As The New Deputy Inspector General Of Police (DIG) - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News NewsSierra Network - June 4, 20200Deputy Information and Communication Minister Launches UADF Board The Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Madam Mamadi Gobeh-Kamara today (4th June 2020) launched the Board...Read more Blog Promotion Rocks In The Administrative Service Of The Sierra Leone Civil Service Sierra Network - June 4, 2020 0 Read more Blog US$143 Million For Sierra Leone To Address The COVID-19 Pandemic From IMF Sierra Network - June 4, 2020 0 June 3, 2020 The COVID 19 pandemic is taking a heavy toll on Sierra Leone’s economy, jeopardizing hard-won gains... Read more News Police Council Approved Mrs. Elizabeth Augusta Turay As The New Deputy Inspector General Of Police (DIG) Sierra Network - June 4, 2020 0 IMPORTANT NOTICE The Media and Public Relations Unit of the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) is pleased to inform the... Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Sierra Network - June 4, 2020 0 Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update4th... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Sierra Leone Registered 13 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 11 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - June 3, 2020 0 Sierra Leone Registered 13 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 11 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update3rd... Read more Sierra Leone Registered 31 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - June 2, 2020 0 Sierra Leone Registered 31 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update2nd... Read more Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - June 1, 2020 0 Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update1st... Read more NACOVERC’s COVID-19 Mortality Review as at May 22 2020 Current Affairs Sierra Network - May 31, 2020 0 NACOVERC’s COVID-19 Mortality Review as at May 22:- •97.4% of the deaths are Sierra Leoneans, 7.7% are healthcare workers,... Read more - Advertisement -