Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update
4th June 2020
13 new confirmed cases
914 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

