Friday, July 31, 2020
Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update
31st July 2020
5 cases
1823 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

Previous articleInformation Ministry Holds Stakeholders Consultation On Proposed Cyber Security Bill
Next articlePresident Maada Bio & First Lady Madam Fatima Maada Bio Observe EID MUBARAK
