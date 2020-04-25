NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: April 25, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases By Sierra Network April 25, 2020 310 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read NewsSierra Network - April 25, 20200ACC Secures Conviction Against Abdul Razak – Le100Mill Fine or 10 Years Imprisonment ACC CONVICTION UPDATE: IT Officer charged few days ago for Conflict of Interest Corrupt Practices at the...Read more Current AffairsSierra Network - April 25, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases COVID-19 Update25th April 20204 new confirmed cases86 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check...Read more Current AffairsSierra Network - April 24, 20200Inter-District Partial Lockdown And Curfew (9pm-6am) Extended Till Further Notice Inter-District Partial Lockdown And Curfew (9pm-6am) Extended Till Further Notice Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net COVID-19 Update25th April 20204 new confirmed cases86 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement Tagscoronavirus in sierra leonecovid-19 in sierra leonesierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleInter-District Partial Lockdown And Curfew (9pm-6am) Extended Till Further NoticeNext articleACC Secures Conviction Against Abdul Razak – Le100Mill Fine or 10 Years Imprisonment - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News NewsSierra Network - April 25, 20200ACC Secures Conviction Against Abdul Razak – Le100Mill Fine or 10 Years Imprisonment ACC CONVICTION UPDATE: IT Officer charged few days ago for Conflict of Interest Corrupt Practices at the...Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases Sierra Network - April 25, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update25th April 20204 new confirmed cases86 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement Read more Current Affairs Inter-District Partial Lockdown And Curfew (9pm-6am) Extended Till Further Notice Sierra Network - April 24, 2020 0 Inter-District Partial Lockdown And Curfew (9pm-6am) Extended Till Further Notice PARTIAL LOCKDOWN EXTENDED Read more Current Affairs District Coordinators For The COVID-19 Response Sierra Network - April 24, 2020 0 District Coordinators For The COVID-19 Response Read more Current Affairs Use Of Face Masks – Solomon Jamiru Esq Sierra Network - April 24, 2020 0 At the first daily update in my new role, I was inadvertently or otherwise touching the face of my mask. A friend... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Inter-District Partial Lockdown And Curfew (9pm-6am) Extended Till Further Notice Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 24, 2020 0 Inter-District Partial Lockdown And Curfew (9pm-6am) Extended Till Further Notice PARTIAL LOCKDOWN EXTENDED Read more District Coordinators For The COVID-19 Response Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 24, 2020 0 District Coordinators For The COVID-19 Response Read more Use Of Face Masks – Solomon Jamiru Esq Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 24, 2020 0 At the first daily update in my new role, I was inadvertently or otherwise touching the face of my mask. A friend... Read more Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Death, Total 3 COVID-19 Death Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 24, 2020 0 STATUS UPDATE FOR COVID 1924th April 20201 new death as at 14:00👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 As at 11am today 24 April 2020,... Read more - Advertisement -