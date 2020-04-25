32.1 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, April 25, 2020
type here...
NewsCurrent Affairs
Updated:

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases

By Sierra Network
310
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

ACC Secures Conviction Against Abdul Razak – Le100Mill Fine or 10 Years Imprisonment

ACC CONVICTION UPDATE: IT Officer charged few days ago for Conflict of Interest Corrupt Practices at the...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases

COVID-19 Update25th April 20204 new confirmed cases86 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Inter-District Partial Lockdown And Curfew (9pm-6am) Extended Till Further Notice

Inter-District Partial Lockdown And Curfew (9pm-6am) Extended Till Further Notice
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

COVID-19 Update
25th April 2020
4 new confirmed cases
86 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 am
For more details please check the MIC daily press statement

Previous articleInter-District Partial Lockdown And Curfew (9pm-6am) Extended Till Further Notice
Next articleACC Secures Conviction Against Abdul Razak – Le100Mill Fine or 10 Years Imprisonment
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

ACC Secures Conviction Against Abdul Razak – Le100Mill Fine or 10 Years Imprisonment

ACC CONVICTION UPDATE: IT Officer charged few days ago for Conflict of Interest Corrupt Practices at the...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update25th April 20204 new confirmed cases86 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement
Read more
Current Affairs

Inter-District Partial Lockdown And Curfew (9pm-6am) Extended Till Further Notice

Sierra Network - 0
Inter-District Partial Lockdown And Curfew (9pm-6am) Extended Till Further Notice PARTIAL LOCKDOWN EXTENDED
Read more
Current Affairs

District Coordinators For The COVID-19 Response

Sierra Network - 0
District Coordinators For The COVID-19 Response
Read more
Current Affairs

Use Of Face Masks – Solomon Jamiru Esq

Sierra Network - 0
At the first daily update in my new role, I was inadvertently or otherwise touching the face of my mask. A friend...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Inter-District Partial Lockdown And Curfew (9pm-6am) Extended Till Further Notice

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
Inter-District Partial Lockdown And Curfew (9pm-6am) Extended Till Further Notice PARTIAL LOCKDOWN EXTENDED
Read more

District Coordinators For The COVID-19 Response

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
District Coordinators For The COVID-19 Response
Read more

Use Of Face Masks – Solomon Jamiru Esq

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
At the first daily update in my new role, I was inadvertently or otherwise touching the face of my mask. A friend...
Read more

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Death, Total 3 COVID-19 Death

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
STATUS UPDATE FOR COVID 1924th April 20201 new death as at 14:00👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 As at 11am today 24 April 2020,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Newspaper Theme by tagDiv | All rights reserved.