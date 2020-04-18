33.1 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, April 18, 2020
Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, Total 30 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

By Sierra Network
COVID-19 Update
18th April 2020
4 new cases confirmed today
30 confirmed to date
For more details please check the MIC daily press statement

SL Government and EU Sign 60 Million EURO 'Jobs and Growth Programme'

The Government of Sierra Leone, through the National Authorizing Office, has signed a Sixty Million Euro (SLL 630 Billion) European Union jobs...
Establishment Of An Education Emergency Taskforce (EEF) To Support Learning During COVID-19 School Closure

In compliance with the GoSL's efforts in preventing further spread of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone, the @MOBSSE_SL has formed an Education Emergency...
11 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Sierra Leone And This Is What You Need To Know

The husband of Sierra Leone's second Covid19 patient has cautioned the authorities to concentrate on COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION rather than directly connecting the...
FCC Launched Construction Project Of 5 Different Community Drainage's

Yesterday, FCC launched a project to start the construction of drainages in 5 target communities including Caulker Street, Melon Street, Bottom Oku,...
