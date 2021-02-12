27.2 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, February 12, 2021
Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 16 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update
12th February 2021
4 New Cases
3817 Cumulative Confirmed Cases
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

