News
Current Affairs
Updated: February 12, 2021
Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 16 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
By Sierra Network
February 12, 2021

COVID-19 Update
12th February 2021
4 New Cases
3817 Cumulative Confirmed Cases
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement