21.4 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, September 10, 2020
type here...
NewsCurrent Affairs
Updated:

Sierra Leone Registered 3 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 9 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
96
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 3 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 9 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update9th September 20203 Cases2067 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Trade Ministry Set To Roll Out National Micro Credit Scheme To Support Small Businesses

By Finda Judith Ngaujah:Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

No Room for Land Grabbers As… Guma Safeguards Facilities Via Fencing

Guma Valley Water Company (GVWC) has embarked on fencing its facilities across Freetown in a bid to...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

COVID-19 Update
9th September 2020
3 Cases
2067 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

Previous articleTrade Ministry Set To Roll Out National Micro Credit Scheme To Support Small Businesses
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 3 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 9 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update9th September 20203 Cases2067 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Trade Ministry Set To Roll Out National Micro Credit Scheme To Support Small Businesses

Sierra Network - 0
By Finda Judith Ngaujah:Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications The Minister of Trade and...
Read more
Blog

No Room for Land Grabbers As… Guma Safeguards Facilities Via Fencing

Sierra Network - 0
Guma Valley Water Company (GVWC) has embarked on fencing its facilities across Freetown in a bid to reclaim its properties from land...
Read more
Blog

Perception Report Nails Parliament as Most Corrupt Institution

Sierra Network - 0
Parliament has been named as one of the corrupt institutions in the country according to a latest Corruption Perception Report published by...
Read more
Blog

As Economic Development Ministry continues its nationwide engagements… Port Loko Embrace Mid-Term National Development Plan

Sierra Network - 0
As Economic Development Ministry continues its nationwide engagements... Port Loko Embrace Mid-Term National Development Plan By:...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update8th September 20209 Cases2064 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update7th September 20201 Cases2055 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more

Sierra Leone Registered 11 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update6th September 202011 Cases2054 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 4 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update5th September 20202 Cases2043 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Trade Ministry Set To Roll Out National Micro Credit Scheme To...

Sierra Network - 0