Friday, June 19, 2020
Current Affairs
Updated:

Sierra Leone Registered 23 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
193
0

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Sierra Leone Registered 23 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update
18th June 2020
23 new confirmed cases
1272 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

