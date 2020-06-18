NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: June 18, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 23 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus By Sierra Network June 18, 2020 193 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - June 18, 20200Former President Koroma Has Been Included In The New Group of World Leaders Representing 16 Countries Former President of Sierra Leone Dr Ernest Bia Koroma Has Been Included In The New Group of...Read more BlogSierra Network - June 18, 20200Orange-SL Supports NACOVERC with Le1 Billion to Combat COVID-19 By Fatmata Jengbe Orange Sierra Leone (SL), on Wednesday 17th June, 2020, donated the...Read more BlogSierra Network - June 18, 20200U.S. Mission Freetown Handover 3 Vehicles To The Ministry of Health and Sanitation On June 12, 2020, representatives of U.S. Mission Freetown and the Sierra Leone Ministry of Health and...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net Sierra Leone Registered 23 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update18th June 202023 new confirmed cases1272 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Tagscoronavirus in sierra leonecovid-19 in sierra leoneCOVID-19 Responsesierra leone covid-19 daily newssierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleWorld Bank Approves $100 Million To Support Economic ResilienceNext articleU.S. Mission Freetown Handover 3 Vehicles To The Ministry of Health and Sanitation - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News BlogSierra Network - June 18, 20200Former President Koroma Has Been Included In The New Group of World Leaders Representing 16 Countries Former President of Sierra Leone Dr Ernest Bia Koroma Has Been Included In The New Group of...Read more Blog Orange-SL Supports NACOVERC with Le1 Billion to Combat COVID-19 Sierra Network - June 18, 2020 0 By Fatmata Jengbe Orange Sierra Leone (SL), on Wednesday 17th June, 2020, donated the sum of Le1,000, 000,000 (One... Read more Blog U.S. Mission Freetown Handover 3 Vehicles To The Ministry of Health and Sanitation Sierra Network - June 18, 2020 0 On June 12, 2020, representatives of U.S. Mission Freetown and the Sierra Leone Ministry of Health and Sanitation met to transfer three... Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 23 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Sierra Network - June 18, 2020 0 Sierra Leone Registered 23 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update18th... Read more Blog World Bank Approves $100 Million To Support Economic Resilience Sierra Network - June 18, 2020 0 FREETOWN, June 17, 2020 - The World Bank Group Board of Executive Directors approved a $100 million grant from the International Development... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Sierra Leone Registered 24 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - June 17, 2020 0 Sierra Leone Registered 24 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Read more Sierra Leone Registered 49 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - June 16, 2020 0 Sierra Leone Registered 49 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update16th... Read more Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - June 15, 2020 0 Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update15th... Read more Sierra Leone Registered 37 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 10 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - June 14, 2020 0 Sierra Leone Registered 37 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 10 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update14th... Read more - Advertisement -