Sierra Leone Registered 21 New Confirmed Cases, 2 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
By Sierra Network
May 5, 2020

COVID-19 Update
5th May 2020
21 new confirmed cases
199 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 am
For more details please check the EOC daily press statement

Attacks On Ambulances And Healthcare Workers
URGENT PRESS RELEASE FROM THE OFFICE OF THE COVID-19 SPOKESPERSON

Fifty-Fifty Group of Women concerned about recent arrests of women in Sierra Leone

Investigation Into Alleged Incitement And Subversion Against Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden – SLP
SIERRA LEONE POLICE INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED INCITEMENT AND SUBVERSION AGAINST DR. SYLVIA OLAYINKA BLYDEN

Healthcare professionals deserve our love!!
Healthcare professionals deserve our love!! COVID-19 is a global pandemic; and declared a public health emergency in Sierra Leone...

Sierra Leone Registered 12 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 8 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update
4th May 2020
12 new confirmed cases
178 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 am
For more details please check the EOC daily press statement

As we head into Day 2 of our nationwide lockdown, we will identify cases and isolate – Solomon Jamiru
Day 1 of Lockdown:- Driving through Wilkinson Road into Cockerill, and later through Sani Abacha Street heading eastward, the...