Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Sierra Leone Registered 21 New Confirmed Cases, 2 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
COVID-19 Update
5th May 2020
21 new confirmed cases
199 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 am
For more details please check the EOC daily press statement

