Sierra Leone Registered 21 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 4 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
By Sierra Network
July 23, 2020

COVID-19 Update
23rd July 2020
21 new cases
1752 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement