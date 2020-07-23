21.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, July 23, 2020
Sierra Leone Registered 21 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 4 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
COVID-19 Update
23rd July 2020
21 new cases
1752 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

