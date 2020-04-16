NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: April 16, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, Total 15 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases By Sierra Network April 16, 2020 870 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read NewsSierra Network - April 16, 20200As High Court Sits in the District, Stakeholders in Bonthe Blessed Hon. Chief Justice Stakeholders in Bonthe District including the Mayor of the district, Chairperson of the Bonthe District Council, the...Read more Current AffairsSierra Network - April 16, 202002 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases From Kenema & Freetown In Sierra Leone There are now 15 Covid19 patients in Sierra Leone after the country recorded two new cases today....Read more Current AffairsSierra Network - April 16, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, Total 15 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Update16th April 20202 new cases confirmed today15 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net COVID-19 Update16th April 20202 new cases confirmed today15 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement Tagscoronaviruscoronavirus preparednessCOVID-19 Responsesierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articlePower Women 232 Donated 40 Veronica buckets, 40 regular buckets and bars of soap To FCCNext article2 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases From Kenema & Freetown In Sierra Leone - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News NewsSierra Network - April 16, 20200As High Court Sits in the District, Stakeholders in Bonthe Blessed Hon. Chief Justice Stakeholders in Bonthe District including the Mayor of the district, Chairperson of the Bonthe District Council, the...Read more Current Affairs 2 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases From Kenema & Freetown In Sierra Leone Sierra Network - April 16, 2020 0 There are now 15 Covid19 patients in Sierra Leone after the country recorded two new cases today. This doubles in one week... Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, Total 15 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Sierra Network - April 16, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update16th April 20202 new cases confirmed today15 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement Read more News Power Women 232 Donated 40 Veronica buckets, 40 regular buckets and bars of soap To FCC Sierra Network - April 15, 2020 0 Power Women 232 have today contributed 40 Veronica buckets, 40 regular buckets and bars of soap to our Coronavirus response efforts! Read more News ACC INDICTS ABDUL RAZAK KABBA, SENIOR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OFFICER, PHARMACY BOARD OF SIERRA LEONE ON VARIOUS CORRUPTION OFFENCES Sierra Network - April 15, 2020 0 *ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION**CATHEDRAL HOUSE**3 GLOUCESTER STREET**FREETOWN**SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA* *Ref: ACC/PR/20/011**15th April, 2020* *PRESS RELEASE* Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This 2 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases From Kenema & Freetown In Sierra Leone Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 16, 2020 0 There are now 15 Covid19 patients in Sierra Leone after the country recorded two new cases today. This doubles in one week... Read more Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, Total 13 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 15, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update15th April 20202 new cases confirmed Please note that this is the new official infographics from the Government... Read more Sierra Leone COVID-19 Update (Freetown 14th April 2020 @ 10:30am) Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 15, 2020 0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UKzbzUR81zw Read more Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Case, Total 11 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 14, 2020 0 COVID 19 UPDATEUpdate received from EOC @8:30am14 April 2020One new case reported11 confirmed cases to date Read more - Advertisement -