36 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
type here...
NewsCurrent Affairs
Updated:

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, Total 13 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

By Sierra Network
457
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

IGP & CDS Caution Police, Military Personnel at Mile 38 Checkpoint

The Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Sovula, addressing Military and Police personnel at Mile 38 check point...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, Total 13 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Update15th April 20202 new cases confirmed Please note that this is the new...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

My dear children as I talk to you about the meaning of love today I want you all to learn a thing or two...

When you come to this world you are loved by your mother unconditionally and she will love...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

COVID-19 Update
15th April 2020
2 new cases confirmed

Please note that this is the new official infographics from the Government of Sierra Leone

Previous articleMy dear children as I talk to you about the meaning of love today I want you all to learn a thing or two from my experience
Next articleIGP & CDS Caution Police, Military Personnel at Mile 38 Checkpoint
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

IGP & CDS Caution Police, Military Personnel at Mile 38 Checkpoint

The Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Sovula, addressing Military and Police personnel at Mile 38 check point...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, Total 13 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update15th April 20202 new cases confirmed Please note that this is the new official infographics from the Government...
Read more
Blog

My dear children as I talk to you about the meaning of love today I want you all to learn a thing or two...

Sierra Network - 0
When you come to this world you are loved by your mother unconditionally and she will love you no matter what.
Read more
Blog

To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic… ECOWAS Pledges Support to Member States

Sierra Network - 0
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has pledged its support to its member states in the fight against the Coronavirus...
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone Benefits from IMF Debt Relief

Sierra Network - 0
Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued the following statement: “ I am pleased...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone Benefits from IMF Debt Relief

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued the following statement: “ I am pleased...
Read more

Sierra Leone COVID-19 Update (Freetown 14th April 2020 @ 10:30am)

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UKzbzUR81zw
Read more

COVID-19 Fund Gets another Le1 Billion Boost from Seawright Mining Company

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Seawright Mining Company Human Resource Manager Josephine Sia Konomanyi presenting the one billion Leones Cheque to the interim Chairman, Retired Brigadier Hassan...
Read more

Report Of The Investigation Into The Supply OF Water By SLPA Fire Tender At Grafton Village

News Sierra Network - 0
https://snradio.net/allegation-on-the-supply-of-water-by-slpa-fire-tender-at-grafton-village/
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Newspaper Theme by tagDiv | All rights reserved.