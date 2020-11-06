Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update

6th November 2020

2 New Case

2373 Cumulative Confirmed Cases

*6th.November 2020 Press Briefing Updates.*

*Major Issues*

-Amplifying events especially during the festive season remain banned as it is inconsistent with public health guidelines.

-Following engagements with the press and CSOs on the 26th October 2020, NaCOVERC in line with it’s consistency to accountability and transparency revealed to the general public the following procurement analysis:

* April-May 2020: 30 Vehicles & 100 Motorbikes (Ministry of Transport & Aviation)

* September: 5 Vehicles & 300 Motorbikes (NaCOVERC)

* 20 Motorbikes for W/Area & Falaba (CRS)

* 15 loaned Vehicles (ISAT & US Embassy)

* April-31st October: 110 hired vehicles (before workforce rationalization)

* 1st November : 78 hired vehicles

