NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: August 16, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 1 New Recoveries From Coronavirus By Sierra Network August 16, 2020

COVID-19 Update16th August 20202 cases1956 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement