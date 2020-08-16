19.6 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, August 17, 2020
Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 1 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
150
0

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

COVID-19 Update
16th August 2020
2 cases
1956 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

