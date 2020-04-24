23.2 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, April 24, 2020
type here...
NewsCurrent Affairs
Updated:

Sierra Leone Registered 18 New COVID-19 Cases

By Sierra Network
417
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 18 New COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Update24th April 202018 new confirmed cases82 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Western Area is showing a rapid rise – Solomon Jamiru

Situation Room doing a fantastic job:- I visited the EOC Situation Room yesterday...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Over Demolition of Project Site… FCC Mayor Schools Lands Minister

By Foday Moriba Conteh In a letter dated 23rd April 2020 written by the...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

COVID-19 Update
24th April 2020
18 new confirmed cases
82 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 am
For more details please check the MIC daily press statement

Previous articleWestern Area is showing a rapid rise – Solomon Jamiru
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 18 New COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Update24th April 202018 new confirmed cases82 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check...
Read more
Current Affairs

Western Area is showing a rapid rise – Solomon Jamiru

Sierra Network - 0
Situation Room doing a fantastic job:- I visited the EOC Situation Room yesterday 23 April, and had a...
Read more
Blog

Over Demolition of Project Site… FCC Mayor Schools Lands Minister

Sierra Network - 0
By Foday Moriba Conteh In a letter dated 23rd April 2020 written by the Mayor of the Freetown City...
Read more
News

SLRSA The Executive Director, Mr David Panda Noah on a corona virus campaign in Freetown Municipality

Sierra Network - 0
SLRSA The Executive Director, Mr David Panda Noah on a corona virus campaign in Freetown Municipality
Read more
News

President Bio Established Scientific and Technical Advisory Group for Emergencies (STAGE)

Sierra Network - 0
SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL ADVISORY GROUP FOR EMERGENCIES (STAGE) The General Public is hereby informed that His Excellency the President...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Western Area is showing a rapid rise – Solomon Jamiru

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
Situation Room doing a fantastic job:- I visited the EOC Situation Room yesterday 23 April, and had a...
Read more

The second person to die of Covid19 in Sierra Leone was a patient at the Choithram Hospital

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
The second person to die of Covid19 in Sierra Leone was a patient at the Choithram Hospital who’d gone there with some...
Read more

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Death, Total 2 COVID-19 Death

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update23rd April 202018:00 GMT1 new death confirmedFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement
Read more

Sierra Leone Registered 3 New COVID-19 Cases And 4 New Recoveries

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update23rd April 20203 new confirmed cases4 recoveries64 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check the MIC daily press...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Newspaper Theme by tagDiv | All rights reserved.