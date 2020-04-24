NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: April 24, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 18 New COVID-19 Cases By Sierra Network April 24, 2020 417 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read Current AffairsSierra Network - April 24, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 18 New COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Update24th April 202018 new confirmed cases82 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check...Read more Current AffairsSierra Network - April 24, 20200Western Area is showing a rapid rise – Solomon Jamiru Situation Room doing a fantastic job:- I visited the EOC Situation Room yesterday...Read more BlogSierra Network - April 24, 20200Over Demolition of Project Site… FCC Mayor Schools Lands Minister By Foday Moriba Conteh In a letter dated 23rd April 2020 written by the...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net COVID-19 Update24th April 202018 new confirmed cases82 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement Tagscoronaviruscoronavirus in sierra leonecovid-19 in sierra leonesierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleWestern Area is showing a rapid rise – Solomon Jamiru - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News Current AffairsSierra Network - April 24, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 18 New COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Update24th April 202018 new confirmed cases82 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check...Read more Current Affairs Western Area is showing a rapid rise – Solomon Jamiru Sierra Network - April 24, 2020 0 Situation Room doing a fantastic job:- I visited the EOC Situation Room yesterday 23 April, and had a... Read more Blog Over Demolition of Project Site… FCC Mayor Schools Lands Minister Sierra Network - April 24, 2020 0 By Foday Moriba Conteh In a letter dated 23rd April 2020 written by the Mayor of the Freetown City... Read more News SLRSA The Executive Director, Mr David Panda Noah on a corona virus campaign in Freetown Municipality Sierra Network - April 23, 2020 0 SLRSA The Executive Director, Mr David Panda Noah on a corona virus campaign in Freetown Municipality Read more News President Bio Established Scientific and Technical Advisory Group for Emergencies (STAGE) Sierra Network - April 23, 2020 0 SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL ADVISORY GROUP FOR EMERGENCIES (STAGE) The General Public is hereby informed that His Excellency the President... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Western Area is showing a rapid rise – Solomon Jamiru Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 24, 2020 0 Situation Room doing a fantastic job:- I visited the EOC Situation Room yesterday 23 April, and had a... Read more The second person to die of Covid19 in Sierra Leone was a patient at the Choithram Hospital Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 23, 2020 0 The second person to die of Covid19 in Sierra Leone was a patient at the Choithram Hospital who’d gone there with some... Read more Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Death, Total 2 COVID-19 Death Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 23, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update23rd April 202018:00 GMT1 new death confirmedFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 3 New COVID-19 Cases And 4 New Recoveries Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 23, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update23rd April 20203 new confirmed cases4 recoveries64 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check the MIC daily press... Read more - Advertisement -