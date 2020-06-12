24.7 C
Sierra Leone Registered 18 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
Sierra Leone Registered 18 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

‘’No Political Prisoners in Detention”— Avers Information Minister

Sierra Network - 0