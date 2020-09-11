21 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, September 11, 2020
Sierra Leone Registered 18 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
COVID-19 Update
11th September 2020
18 Cases
2087 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

Updated Travel Advisory For Inbound Passengers

