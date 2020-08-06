19.7 C
Sierra Leone Registered 17 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 26 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update
6th August 2020
17 cases
1877 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

