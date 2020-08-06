NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: August 6, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 17 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 26 New Recoveries From Coronavirus By Sierra Network August 6, 2020 124 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - August 6, 20200Deputy Information Minister Calls On Salone Film Industry To Harmonize Its Activities By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications The Deputy...Read more NewsSierra Network - August 6, 20200Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission Presents 2019 Annual Report to President Julius Maada Bio State House, Freetown, Thursday 6 August, 2020 - The Anti-Corruption Commission, ACC, has...Read more BlogSierra Network - August 6, 20200Makeni Lives Matter Campaign With APC Members Of Parliament In a show of solidarity to the tragic events that happened in Makeni, the All Peoples Congress...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net COVID-19 Update6th August 202017 cases1877 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Tagscoronavirus in sierra leonecovid-19 in sierra leonecovid-19 restrictionssierra leone covid-19 daily newssierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio meets National Sports Authority Board Members, Assures of Government SupportNext articleIMC Commissioners Thank Information Minister For His Remarkable Achievements - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News BlogSierra Network - August 6, 20200Deputy Information Minister Calls On Salone Film Industry To Harmonize Its Activities By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications The Deputy...Read more News Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission Presents 2019 Annual Report to President Julius Maada Bio Sierra Network - August 6, 2020 0 State House, Freetown, Thursday 6 August, 2020 - The Anti-Corruption Commission, ACC, has presented its 2019 Annual Report... Read more Blog Makeni Lives Matter Campaign With APC Members Of Parliament Sierra Network - August 6, 2020 0 In a show of solidarity to the tragic events that happened in Makeni, the All Peoples Congress Members of Parliament wore black... Read more Blog Proposed Cyber Security Bill Goes Through Pre-Legislative Stage In Parliament Sierra Network - August 6, 2020 0 By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications Lawmakers and other stakeholders today, 4th August... Read more Blog IMC Commissioners Thank Information Minister For His Remarkable Achievements Sierra Network - August 6, 2020 0 By Finda Judith Ngaujah:Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications Commissioners of the Independent Media Commission (IMC) on Wednesday,... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 4 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - August 5, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update5th August 20205 cases1860 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 22 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - August 4, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update4th August 20207 cases1855 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - August 3, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update3rd August 20205 cases1848 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 8 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - August 2, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update2nd August 20208 cases1843 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more - Advertisement -