Sierra Leone Registered 17 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 19 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

July 29, 2020

COVID-19 Update
29th July 2020
17 cases
1803 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

Chinese Ambassador Donated Batch Of Items To The Ministry of Gender and Children's Affairs
H.E. Chinese Ambassador Hu Zhangliang met with Hon. Manty Tarawalli, Minister of Gender and Children's Affairs today

Koidu Limited Pays Surface Rent To Land Owners In Koidu City
(MIC. KONO DIST. 28 Jul. 2020) In a bid to meet with part of their mining lease agreement

NaCOVERC Spokesperson Solomon Jamiru Esq Tested For COVID-19
This is to inform the general public that on Saturday 25th July, 2020, the NaCOVERC Spokesperson tested for COVID-19

ACC Schools NaCSA Staff on Corruption Control Measures
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday 21st July 2020 heightened the knowledge of senior management and staff of the National Commission for Social Action

ECOWAS President Applaud Hon. Sidie Mohamed Tunis
President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, His Excellency Dr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou applauded Hon. Sidie Mohamed Tunis