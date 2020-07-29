23.7 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Sierra Leone Registered 17 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 19 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
COVID-19 Update29th July 202017 cases1803 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
COVID-19 Update
29th July 2020
17 cases
1803 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

