Sierra Leone Registered 17 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 13 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
July 12, 2020

COVID-19 Update
12th July 2020
17 new confirmed cases
1635 cumulative confirmed

For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement