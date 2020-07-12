20.2 C
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone Registered 17 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 13 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
COVID-19 Update
12th July 2020
17 new confirmed cases
1635 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

