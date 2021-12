Sierra Leone Registered 14 New Confirmed Case, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update

15th December 2021

14 New Cases

6448 Cumulative Confirmed Cases

For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

*NaCOVERC MEDIA UPDATE*

*15th DECEMBER, 2021*



MRU NEW CONFIRMED CASES

SIERRA LEONE = 14

GUINEA = 1

LIBERIA = 0

IVORY COAST = 0

TOTAL = 15



CUMULATIVE DEATHS

SIERRA LEONE = 121

GUINEA = 388

LIBERIA = 287

IVORY COAST = 706

TOTAL = 1,502



TOTAL TEST CONDUCTED FOR SIERRA LEONE

= 1100



Districts Disaggregation

WA Urban = 02

WA Rural = 00

Bo = 00

Bonthe = 00

Moyamba = 00

Pujehun = 00

Bombali = 00

Tonkolili = 00

Koinadugu = 00

Falaba = 00

Kambia = 00

Port Loko = 00

Karene = 00

Kenema = 00

Kailahun = 00

Kono = 00

Inbound Passengers = 12



NEW RECOVERIES = 00



NEW DEATH = 00



MEMBER SAY

#CoronaFetNaWeAllFet