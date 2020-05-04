30.5 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, May 4, 2020
Sierra Leone Registered 12 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 8 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
COVID-19 Update
4th May 2020
12 new confirmed cases
178 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 am
For more details please check the EOC daily press statement

