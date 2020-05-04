NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: May 4, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 12 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 8 New Recoveries From Coronavirus By Sierra Network May 4, 2020 372 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read UncategorizedSierra Network - May 4, 202002019 Corruption Perception Survey Report Presented by CARL 2019 Corruption Perception Survey Report Presented by CARL According to the Corruption Perception Survey...Read more BlogSierra Network - May 4, 20200SLAJ Institutes Disciplinary Committee SLAJ Institutes Disciplinary Committee The Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), in a release...Read more Current AffairsSierra Network - May 4, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 12 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 8 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update4th May 202012 new confirmed cases178 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net COVID-19 Update4th May 202012 new confirmed cases178 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check the EOC daily press statement Tagscoronavirus in sierra leonecovid-19 in sierra leonesierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleNGC Is Very Concerned About Recent Events In The CountryNext articleSLAJ Institutes Disciplinary Committee - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News UncategorizedSierra Network - May 4, 202002019 Corruption Perception Survey Report Presented by CARL 2019 Corruption Perception Survey Report Presented by CARL According to the Corruption Perception Survey...Read more Blog SLAJ Institutes Disciplinary Committee Sierra Network - May 4, 2020 0 SLAJ Institutes Disciplinary Committee The Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), in a release it issued out on the... Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 12 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 8 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Sierra Network - May 4, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update4th May 202012 new confirmed cases178 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check the EOC daily press statement Read more News NGC Is Very Concerned About Recent Events In The Country Sierra Network - May 4, 2020 0 Read more Blog AWOL Donates Le 150 Million Towards Covid-19 Fight Sierra Network - May 4, 2020 0 By Ranger To assist the Government in its strides to scale up the fight against the spread of the... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This As we head into Day 2 of our nationwide lockdown, we will identify cases and isolate – Solomon Jamiru Current Affairs Sierra Network - May 3, 2020 0 Day 1 of Lockdown:- Driving through Wilkinson Road into Cockerill, and later through Sani Abacha Street heading eastward, the... Read more Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - May 3, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update3rd May 20202 new confirmed cases157 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check the EOC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 19 New Confirmed Cases And 1 New Death From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - May 2, 2020 0 https://youtu.be/jclWDvuGksw Sierra Leone Registered 19 New Confirmed Cases And 1 New Death From Coronavirus Read more Sierra Leone Registered 12 New Confirmed Cases And A Total Of 2642 Currently In Quarantine Current Affairs Sierra Network - May 1, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update1st May 202012 new confirmed cases136 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check the EOC daily press statement Read more - Advertisement -