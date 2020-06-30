22 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Sierra Leone Registered 12 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 13 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

COVID-19 Update
30th June 2020
12 new confirmed cases
1462 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

