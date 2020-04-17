NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: April 17, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 11 New Confirmed Cases, Total 26 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases By Sierra Network April 17, 2020 121 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read Current AffairsSierra Network - April 17, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 11 New Confirmed Cases, Total 26 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Update17th April 202011 new cases confirmed today26 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC...Read more NewsSierra Network - April 17, 20200ACC Launches Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Response Transparency Task Force ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/012 17th...Read more NewsSierra Network - April 17, 20200Ministry of Lands Seek To Endanger The Lives Of Citizens Flooding in Freetown is caused by a number of factors; illegal dumping, silt from deforested hillsides and...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net COVID-19 Update17th April 202011 new cases confirmed today26 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement Tagscoronaviruscoronavirus preparednesscovid-19sierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleACC Launches Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Response Transparency Task Force - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News Current AffairsSierra Network - April 17, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 11 New Confirmed Cases, Total 26 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Update17th April 202011 new cases confirmed today26 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC...Read more News ACC Launches Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Response Transparency Task Force Sierra Network - April 17, 2020 0 ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/012 17th April, 2020PRESS RELEASE Read more News Ministry of Lands Seek To Endanger The Lives Of Citizens Sierra Network - April 17, 2020 0 Flooding in Freetown is caused by a number of factors; illegal dumping, silt from deforested hillsides and structures being built in waterways.... Read more News As High Court Sits in the District, Stakeholders in Bonthe Blessed Hon. Chief Justice Sierra Network - April 16, 2020 0 Stakeholders in Bonthe District including the Mayor of the district, Chairperson of the Bonthe District Council, the Member of Parliament, religious leaders... Read more Current Affairs 2 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases From Kenema & Freetown In Sierra Leone Sierra Network - April 16, 2020 0 There are now 15 Covid19 patients in Sierra Leone after the country recorded two new cases today. This... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This 2 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases From Kenema & Freetown In Sierra Leone Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 16, 2020 0 There are now 15 Covid19 patients in Sierra Leone after the country recorded two new cases today. This... Read more Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, Total 15 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 16, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update16th April 20202 new cases confirmed today15 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, Total 13 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 15, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update15th April 20202 new cases confirmed Please note that this is the new official infographics from the Government... Read more Sierra Leone COVID-19 Update (Freetown 14th April 2020 @ 10:30am) Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 15, 2020 0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UKzbzUR81zw Read more - Advertisement -