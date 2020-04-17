37 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, April 17, 2020
Sierra Leone Registered 11 New Confirmed Cases, Total 26 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

By Sierra Network
Sierra Leone Registered 11 New Confirmed Cases, Total 26 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

ACC Launches Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Response Transparency Task Force

Ministry of Lands Seek To Endanger The Lives Of Citizens

COVID-19 Update
17th April 2020
11 new cases confirmed today
26 confirmed to date
For more details please check the MIC daily press statement

Sierra Leone Registered 11 New Confirmed Cases, Total 26 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

ACC Launches Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Response Transparency Task Force

Ministry of Lands Seek To Endanger The Lives Of Citizens

As High Court Sits in the District, Stakeholders in Bonthe Blessed Hon. Chief Justice

2 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases From Kenema & Freetown In Sierra Leone

