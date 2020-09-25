21.3 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, September 26, 2020
Sierra Leone Registered 11 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 12 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

By Sierra Network
Sierra Leone Registered 11 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 12 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update25th September 202011 Cases2199 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

COVID-19 Update
25th September 2020
11 Cases
2199 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

