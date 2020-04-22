NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: April 22, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 11 New Cases, 6 Recovered Cases, Total 55 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Still With The Virus By Sierra Network April 22, 2020 472 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read Current AffairsSierra Network - April 22, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 1 COVID-19 Death Which Is The First Death Of Coronavirus In Sierra Leone COVID-19 Update22nd April 202018:001 death reported0 new cases confirmed as at 1800hrs61 confirmed to dateFor more details...Read more BlogSierra Network - April 22, 20200Sierra Network Media and Its Charity Foundation Donated Handwashing Stations to the People of Sierra Leone in the Fight Against Covid-19 Novel Corona virus 2019 or Covid-19 has brought the entire world to a standstill. In this global crisis,...Read more NewsSierra Network - April 22, 20200Mustapha Kamara, Stores Officer at the District Medical Stores found Guilty in Makeni for Misappropriation of Donor Property ACC CONVICTION UPDATE: Mustapha Kamara, Stores Officer at the District Medical Stores found Guilty in Makeni for...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net COVID-19 Update22nd April 202011 new cases confirmed today 61 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement Tagscoronavirus in sierra leonecoronavirus preparednesscovid-19 in sierra leonesierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleOur family and staffs of the lodge will go in to self isolation – First Lady Fatima BioNext articleMustapha Kamara, Stores Officer at the District Medical Stores found Guilty in Makeni for Misappropriation of Donor Property - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News Current AffairsSierra Network - April 22, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 1 COVID-19 Death Which Is The First Death Of Coronavirus In Sierra Leone COVID-19 Update22nd April 202018:001 death reported0 new cases confirmed as at 1800hrs61 confirmed to dateFor more details...Read more Blog Sierra Network Media and Its Charity Foundation Donated Handwashing Stations to the People of Sierra Leone in the Fight Against Covid-19 Sierra Network - April 22, 2020 0 Novel Corona virus 2019 or Covid-19 has brought the entire world to a standstill. In this global crisis, Sierra Network Media (SNM) continues... Read more News Mustapha Kamara, Stores Officer at the District Medical Stores found Guilty in Makeni for Misappropriation of Donor Property Sierra Network - April 22, 2020 0 ACC CONVICTION UPDATE: Mustapha Kamara, Stores Officer at the District Medical Stores found Guilty in Makeni for Misappropriation of Donor Property. Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 11 New Cases, 6 Recovered Cases, Total 55 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Still With The Virus Sierra Network - April 22, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update22nd April 202011 new cases confirmed today 61 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement Read more Blog Our family and staffs of the lodge will go in to self isolation – First Lady Fatima Bio Sierra Network - April 21, 2020 0 Yesterday while I was at work our president my husband announced to this great nation that one of the state security guard... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Sierra Leone Registered 1 COVID-19 Death Which Is The First Death Of Coronavirus In Sierra Leone Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 22, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update22nd April 202018:001 death reported0 new cases confirmed as at 1800hrs61 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily... Read more Solomon Jamiru appointed as the new spokesperson for COVID-19 Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 21, 2020 0 Solomon Jamiru, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister has been appointed as the new spokesperson for COVID-19 in Sierra Leone Read more Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Cases, 6 Recovered Cases, Total 44 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Still With The Virus Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 21, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update21st April 20207 new cases confirmed today 50 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement Read more President Bio To Go Into 14-Days Self-Isolation Blog Sierra Network - April 20, 2020 0 Sierra Leone’s president, Julius Maada Bio is to go into a 14-day self-isolation as a precaution after one of his bodyguards tested... Read more - Advertisement -