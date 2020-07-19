NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: July 19, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 10 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus By Sierra Network July 19, 2020 152 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - July 20, 20200Warrant Of Arrest For Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray Just got off the phone with politician Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray who is claiming that Police officers are...Read more BlogSierra Network - July 19, 20200A Country Will Not Enjoy Development Without Security – Abdul M. Fatoma MY OPINION As a country we will not enjoy development without security, we will...Read more BlogSierra Network - July 19, 20200Five people are now confirmed to have died during yesterday’s protests in Makeni and will likely be buried tomorrow Latest: Five people are now confirmed to have died during yesterday’s protests in Makeni and will likely...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net COVID-19 Update19th July 202010 new confirmed cases1711 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement TagsCoro navirus in sierra leonecoronavirus in sierra leonecovid-19 in sierra leonesierra leone covid-19 daily newssierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleRelocation Of The 1.65 Mega Watts Thermal Power GeneratorNext articleFive people are now confirmed to have died during yesterday’s protests in Makeni and will likely be buried tomorrow - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News BlogSierra Network - July 20, 20200Warrant Of Arrest For Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray Just got off the phone with politician Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray who is claiming that Police officers are...Read more Blog A Country Will Not Enjoy Development Without Security – Abdul M. Fatoma Sierra Network - July 19, 2020 0 MY OPINION As a country we will not enjoy development without security, we will not enjoy security without development,... Read more Blog Five people are now confirmed to have died during yesterday’s protests in Makeni and will likely be buried tomorrow Sierra Network - July 19, 2020 0 Latest: Five people are now confirmed to have died during yesterday’s protests in Makeni and will likely be buried tomorrow. Hospital sources... Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 10 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Sierra Network - July 19, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update19th July 202010 new confirmed cases1711 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Blog Relocation Of The 1.65 Mega Watts Thermal Power Generator Sierra Network - July 19, 2020 0 Pictorial evidence reaching our media desk shows that the 1.65 Mega Watts Thermal Power Generator is now on it's way to Lungi... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Sierra Leone Registered 13 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 18 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - July 18, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update18th July 202013 new confirmed cases1701 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 10 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - July 17, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update17th July 202010 new confirmed cases1688 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 10 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 13 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - July 16, 2020 0 Read more Sierra Leone Registered 17 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 10 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - July 15, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update16th July 202010 new confirmed cases1678 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more - Advertisement -