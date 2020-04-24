Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Death, Total 3 COVID-19 Death

STATUS UPDATE FOR COVID 19

24th April 2020

1 new death as at 14:00

As at 11am today 24 April 2020, cumulative confirmed positive cases totalled 82, and total of 2 deaths, none of which was linked to the treatment centres. A third death has been recorded of a 37 year old male (also not from any of the treatment centres) who presented with symptoms at Connaught Hospital, but passed on before his specimen was obtained. The posthumous swab taken turned out to be a positive case which was already captured in the total cumulative of 82. Our hearts reach out to the bereaved family.

Our experts will continue to provide analyses on the data and help us understand epidemiological trajectories. The important thing now and always is for us stay safe.

Solomon Jamiru Esq

Spokesperson

Covid-19 National Response