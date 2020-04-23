NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: April 23, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Death, Total 2 COVID-19 Death By Sierra Network April 23, 2020 80 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read Current AffairsSierra Network - April 23, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Death, Total 2 COVID-19 Death COVID-19 Update23rd April 202018:00 GMT1 new death confirmedFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement Read more NewsSierra Network - April 23, 20200Corona virus has come to steal, kill and destroy – Solomon Jamiru Esq Corona virus has come to steal, kill and destroy. We have a choice, either to succumb to...Read more Current AffairsSierra Network - April 23, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 3 New COVID-19 Cases And 4 New Recoveries COVID-19 Update23rd April 20203 new confirmed cases4 recoveries64 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net COVID-19 Update23rd April 202018:00 GMT1 new death confirmedFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement Tagscoronavirus in sierra leonecovid-19 in sierra leonesierra leonesierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleCorona virus has come to steal, kill and destroy – Solomon Jamiru Esq - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News Current AffairsSierra Network - April 23, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Death, Total 2 COVID-19 Death COVID-19 Update23rd April 202018:00 GMT1 new death confirmedFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement Read more News Corona virus has come to steal, kill and destroy – Solomon Jamiru Esq Sierra Network - April 23, 2020 0 Corona virus has come to steal, kill and destroy. We have a choice, either to succumb to the threat of the disease... Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 3 New COVID-19 Cases And 4 New Recoveries Sierra Network - April 23, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update23rd April 20203 new confirmed cases4 recoveries64 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check the MIC daily press... Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 1 COVID-19 Death Which Is The First Death Of Coronavirus In Sierra Leone Sierra Network - April 22, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update22nd April 202018:001 death reported0 new cases confirmed as at 1800hrs61 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily... Read more Blog Sierra Network Media and Its Charity Foundation Donated Handwashing Stations to the People of Sierra Leone in the Fight Against Covid-19 Sierra Network - April 22, 2020 0 Novel Corona virus 2019 or Covid-19 has brought the entire world to a standstill. In this global crisis, Sierra Network Media (SNM) continues... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Sierra Leone Registered 3 New COVID-19 Cases And 4 New Recoveries Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 23, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update23rd April 20203 new confirmed cases4 recoveries64 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check the MIC daily press... Read more Sierra Leone Registered 1 COVID-19 Death Which Is The First Death Of Coronavirus In Sierra Leone Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 22, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update22nd April 202018:001 death reported0 new cases confirmed as at 1800hrs61 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily... Read more Sierra Leone Registered 11 New Cases, 6 Recovered Cases, Total 55 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Still With The Virus Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 22, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update22nd April 202011 new cases confirmed today 61 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement Read more Solomon Jamiru appointed as the new spokesperson for COVID-19 Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 21, 2020 0 Solomon Jamiru, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister has been appointed as the new spokesperson for COVID-19 in Sierra Leone Read more - Advertisement -