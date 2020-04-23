24.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, April 23, 2020
type here...
NewsCurrent Affairs
Updated:

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Death, Total 2 COVID-19 Death

By Sierra Network
80
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Death, Total 2 COVID-19 Death

COVID-19 Update23rd April 202018:00 GMT1 new death confirmedFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Corona virus has come to steal, kill and destroy – Solomon Jamiru Esq

Corona virus has come to steal, kill and destroy. We have a choice, either to succumb to...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 3 New COVID-19 Cases And 4 New Recoveries

COVID-19 Update23rd April 20203 new confirmed cases4 recoveries64 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

COVID-19 Update
23rd April 2020
18:00 GMT
1 new death confirmed
For more details please check the MIC daily press statement

Previous articleCorona virus has come to steal, kill and destroy – Solomon Jamiru Esq
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Death, Total 2 COVID-19 Death

COVID-19 Update23rd April 202018:00 GMT1 new death confirmedFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement
Read more
News

Corona virus has come to steal, kill and destroy – Solomon Jamiru Esq

Sierra Network - 0
Corona virus has come to steal, kill and destroy. We have a choice, either to succumb to the threat of the disease...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 3 New COVID-19 Cases And 4 New Recoveries

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update23rd April 20203 new confirmed cases4 recoveries64 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check the MIC daily press...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 1 COVID-19 Death Which Is The First Death Of Coronavirus In Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update22nd April 202018:001 death reported0 new cases confirmed as at 1800hrs61 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily...
Read more
Blog

Sierra Network Media and Its Charity Foundation Donated Handwashing Stations to the People of Sierra Leone in the Fight Against Covid-19

Sierra Network - 0
Novel Corona virus 2019 or Covid-19 has brought the entire world to a standstill.  In this global crisis, Sierra Network Media (SNM) continues...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone Registered 3 New COVID-19 Cases And 4 New Recoveries

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update23rd April 20203 new confirmed cases4 recoveries64 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check the MIC daily press...
Read more

Sierra Leone Registered 1 COVID-19 Death Which Is The First Death Of Coronavirus In Sierra Leone

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update22nd April 202018:001 death reported0 new cases confirmed as at 1800hrs61 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily...
Read more

Sierra Leone Registered 11 New Cases, 6 Recovered Cases, Total 55 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Still With The Virus

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update22nd April 202011 new cases confirmed today 61 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement
Read more

Solomon Jamiru appointed as the new spokesperson for COVID-19

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
Solomon Jamiru, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister has been appointed as the new spokesperson for COVID-19 in Sierra Leone
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Newspaper Theme by tagDiv | All rights reserved.