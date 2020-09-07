21.1 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, September 7, 2020
Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update7th September 20201 Cases2055 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
COVID-19 Update
7th September 2020
1 Cases
2055 cumulative confirmed
For more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement

