Current Affairs Updated: September 7, 2020 Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus By Sierra Network September 7, 2020

COVID-19 Update7th September 20201 Cases2055 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement